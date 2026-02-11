Colombia's Gustavo Petro reveals close call with alleged assassination plot

Bogota, Colombia - Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday revealed he had been the target of a new assassination plot just months before the country's presidential election.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he had narrowly escaped a plot to assassinate him while he was traveling on Monday. © REUTERS

Speaking during a meeting with his ministers that was broadcast live, Petro described specific incidents that occurred during his travels.

The president said that on Monday night, the helicopter he was traveling in was unable to land because the aircraft "was going to be shot at. They didn't even turn on the lights where I was supposed to land." Instead, he flew over the open sea for hours.

Petro, who has been in office since 2022, had repeatedly spoken of plans to attack him in the past.

His latest revelation came after the disappearance of indigenous senator Aida Quilcué, who is politically close to him.

Petro said a new phase of political uncertainty "puts me in a state of alarm."

According to her associates, Quilcué was intercepted by unknown persons in the south-western administrative district of Cauca. Later, the mayor of the municipality confirmed that the senator had been found alive. The region is one of the most dangerous in the country, with a strong presence of armed groups.