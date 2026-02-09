US senators visit Greenland to "rebuild trust" shattered by Trump's annexation threats

Nuuk, Greenland - A delegation of US senators visited Greenland Monday to "rebuild the trust" shattered by President Donald Trump 's threats to annex the Arctic island by force.

From l. ro r.: US Senators Maggie Hassan, Lisa Murkowski, Gary Peters, and Angus King visited Greenland on Monday. © REUTERS

Trump has caused alarm among European allies with his repeated hints at seizing the Danish autonomous territory.

"In just a few sentences and words, trust that has been built since World War II has been eroded and degraded," Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said at a press conference.

"We need to work to rebuild that trust."

The delegation also included Independent Angus King, and Democrats Gary Peters and Maggie Hassan, who visited a US military base in Pituffik, and met with Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

They are also set to speak with the island's foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt.

Last month, Trump partially backed off threats of military action, claiming he had agreed a "framework" deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater US influence.

A US-Denmark-Greenland working group has been established to discuss Washington's ostensible security concerns in the Arctic, but details have not been made public.

"We have a president that has broken that trust... I think in a significant way, and we now have to repair it," said Peters.

"We consider you friends. We want you to consider us your friend."