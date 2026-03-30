Cory Booker slams Democrats for having "failed this moment" as he teases 2028 presidential run

Washington DC - New Jersey Senator Cory Booker recently criticized his fellow Democrats for not rising to the occasion to fight President Donald Trump , hinting that he may be considering a presidential run in 2028.

In a recent interview, Democratic Senator Cory Booker criticized his party's leadership, called for sweeping change, and teased a run for president. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Sunday, Booker sat for an interview on the NBC News show Face the Nation, during which he called for new leadership, as he believes the entire party "has failed this moment."

"I've called for a generational renewal, because this left-right divide is killing our country and our adversaries know it," Booker argued.

"It is time for a new vision for our country that is far more uniting," he continued, adding, "Our ability to find common ground has always been our greatest hope."

The Senator's comments come as the party appears fractured, with progressive Democrats pushing for radical changes as more moderate members opt for maintaining the status quo.

Multiple Democrats have expressed particular disdain for the leadership of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as many believe he is not doing enough to fight Trump, which may affect the party's chances of reclaiming a majority in the House and Senate during the November midterms.

Booker also pushed his new memoir, which has many people speculating that he is gearing up for another presidential run in 2028.