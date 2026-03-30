Is Kristi Noem's alleged boyfriend Corey Lewandowski still at DHS after her firing?

Washington DC - Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's top aide Corey Lewandowski has left the Department of Homeland Security, a spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Corey Lewandowski has left the government agency. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In a statement that provided no further details about the nature of his departure, a DHS spokesperson said that Lewandowski "no longer has a role at the DHS" after Noem's unceremonious departure.

Lewandowski had served as an unpaid advisor to the former secretary and had previously worked as President Donald Trump's campaign manager throughout the 2016 election.

He hasn't commented on his exit, despite sitting at the center of rumors that circled Noem during the final weeks of her tenure and are believed to have contributed to her eventual firing.

Noem and Lewandowski, both of whom are married to other people, were rumored to have engaged in a romantic relationship while he served as her aide.

He reportedly verbally berated US Coast Guard flight staff and threatened to fire the pilot after they took off without Noem's heated blanket.

During a congressional hearing earlier in March, Noem dismissed any rumors of a relationship as "tabloid garbage."

When asked about the alleged relationship in February, Trump said, "I don't know about that... I'll find out about it, but I have not heard about it."