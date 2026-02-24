Al Green calls out Trump's racist Obama video at State of the Union: "Black people aren't apes!"

Washington DC - A Democratic lawmaker was ejected from President Donald Trump 's State of the Union address Tuesday after holding up a sign reading "Black people aren't apes!", referencing a racist video of the Obamas posted on Trump's social media account.

Democratic Representative Al Green (l.) called out Trump's racist AI video depicting the Obamas as monkeys during Tuesday's State of the Union address. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The footage posted and then deleted on Trump's Truth Social account earlier this month showed Barack and Michelle Obama – the first Black president and first lady in US history – depicted as monkeys, sparking outrage across the US political spectrum.

Veteran congressman Al Green of Texas stood up as Trump arrived to address the joint session of Congress, waving the protest sign before someone in the crowd appeared to try and grab it from him.

Green, who is Black, stood his ground and was still holding up the sign as Trump started his prime-time address.

But the lawmaker was eventually escorted out of the chamber amid chants of "USA! USA! USA!"