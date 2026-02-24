15 states sue Trump administration for putting kids "at risk" with vaccine policy changes

Los Angeles, California - 15 Democratic-run states announced Tuesday they are suing President Donald Trump 's administration over its reduction in the number of recommended pediatric vaccines, which they criticize as contrary to science.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (l.) is named as a defendant in the new lawsuit. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The reform, announced in January by the US Department of Health and Human Services, led by long-time vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., means the country is no longer recommending that every child receive immunizations against several diseases, including rotavirus, influenza, and Covid-19.

Instead, the seven vaccines in question are being recommended only for those children at particular risk, a move that upends years of scientifically backed recommendations that reduced disease with routine shots.

"Secretary RFK Jr. and his CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are flouting decades of scientific research, ignoring credible medical experts, and threatening to strain state resources and make America's children sicker," California Attorney General Rob Bonta, leading the lawsuit with his Arizona counterpart, said at a press conference.

Kennedy is named as a defendant, along with the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The other vaccines stripped of their universally recommended status are for hepatitis A, meningococcal disease, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the highly infectious hepatitis B virus.