DOJ claims all Epstein files have been released as it names Trump and other "politically exposed persons"

Washington DC - The Department of Justice claimed they have released all the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and shared a list of prominent figures whose names appear in them, including President Donald Trump .

The Department of Justice recently sent out a memo claiming they have released all the Jeffrey Epstein files, and admitted that Donald Trump is named. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Saturday, the DOJ sent a letter to chairs of both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Judiciary Committee announcing they have "released all 'records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department,'" as required by the Epstein Transparency Act.

The DOJ insisted no records had been withheld "on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity."



The letter went on to list a number of figures who appeared in the files "in a wide variety of contexts," with some having had "extensive direct email contact with Epstein" or his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, while others were simply referenced in documents or news articles that "on its face is unrelated."

Some of the names included President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, former White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler, billionaire businessman Les Wexner, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The list also included a handful of deceased celebrities and cultural icons, such as Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Princess Diana, and Janis Joplin.

While the DOJ is attempting to move on from the Epstein scandal that has rocked the Trump administration for months, the lawmakers behind the Epstein Transparency Act aren't convinced.