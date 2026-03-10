Iran shuts down question of talks with US as Revolutionary Guards vow to block oil exports

Tehran, Iran - Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday that talks with the President Donald Trump 's administration were not on the agenda as Tehran's powerful Revolutionary Guards vowed to block the export of oil from the region as long as the US-Israeli war continues.

Iranian forces vowed to continue blocking oil exports to the US and Israel as long as they continue their war on the country. © REUTERS

"I don't think talking with the Americans would be on our agenda anymore," Abbas Araghchi told PBS News, saying Tehran had a "very bitter experience" during previous negotiations with the US.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched unprovoked strikes against Iran that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and triggered a war that has spread across the Middle East.

The Israeli and US attacks took place two days before Washington and Tehran were scheduled to hold talks following three prior rounds of negotiations. Omani mediators in those discussions had said there was "significant progress" in the talks.

Iran has responded to the US-Israeli attacks with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US interests across the region.

Shipping traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of the world's crude oil usually transits, has been severely disrupted.

Iranian forces have repeatedly targeted oil tankers passing through the strategic waterway since the war began.

"The Iranian armed forces... will not allow the export of a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice," Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini said, according to a report from Iran's Tasnim news agency.