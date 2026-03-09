Trump calls on Australia to grant asylum to Iranian women soccer players

Gold Coast, Australia - US President Donald Trump said Monday that Australia had agreed to grant asylum to some of Iran's visiting women's soccer team, amid fears they could face retaliation back home for not singing the national anthem before a game.

US President Donald Trump (r.) publicly urged Australia to grant members of Iran's women's soccer team asylum amid fears of retaliation at home. © Collage: Izhar Khan / AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The gesture ahead of the team's Asian Cup match against South Korea last week was seen by many as an act of defiance against the Islamic republic just two days after the US and Israel attacked it.

"I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women's Soccer Team. He's on it! Five have already been taken care of," Trump said Monday on his Truth Social network, less than two hours after an initial post urging Australia to take them in.

Trump added that "some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return."

There was no immediate comment from the Australian government, which has so far declined to say whether it could offer the players asylum.

Asked about their case on Sunday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia "stands in solidarity" with the people of Iran.

The son of Iran's late shah, US-based Reza Pahlavi, warned on Monday that the refusal to sing the anthem could have "dire consequences", and urged Australia to offer the team protection.

Trump then weighed in, pressing Albanese to "give ASYLUM" to the team and adding: "The US will take them if you won't."

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman's Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed," the US leader said on Truth Social.

Pahlavi, who has not returned to Iran since before the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the monarchy, has billed himself as the man to lead a democratic transition to a secular Iran as the theocratic regime fights to survive.

Politicians and human rights activists have also called for the team to be offered official protection.