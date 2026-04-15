Italy's Meloni blasts Trump's "unacceptable" attacks against Pope Leo

Rome, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday condemned President Donald Trump 's criticism of Pope Leo XIV as "unacceptable", after the US pontiff spoke out against the Middle East war.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (r.) said President Donald Trump's attacks against the pope were "unacceptable" on Monday. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Andreas SOLARO / AFP

"The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and normal for him to call for peace and to condemn all forms of war," she said in a statement.

It represents a rare rebuke of Trump by Meloni, a far-right leader who has sought to be a bridge between the conservative US president and European leaders.

Meloni earlier put out a statement supporting Pope Leo's efforts at peace and reconciliation in a trip to Africa, which began Monday, just hours after Trump launched a scathing criticism of the first US pontiff.

"I thought the meaning of my statement this morning was clear, but I will restate it more explicitly. I find President Trump's words about the Holy Father unacceptable," she said.

Speaking to reporters late Sunday, Trump said he was "not a big fan of Pope Leo", accusing the pontiff of "toying with a country (Iran) that wants a nuclear weapon".

The president later doubled down on his comments with a post on Truth Social, saying: "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," he said.