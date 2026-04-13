Pope Leo kicks off African tour under shadow of Trump's ire

Vatican City - Pope Leo XIV headed to Algeria on Monday at the start of an 11-day tour of Africa, a major international trip that risked being overshadowed by criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Pope Leo XIV waves as he boards the papal plane ahead of his first apostolic journey to Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea, at Fiumicino Airport, near Rome, Italy, on April 13, 2026. © REUTERS

Leo will become the first ever leader of the world's Catholics to visit the predominantly Muslim country of Algeria, where he aims to help "build bridges between the Christian and Muslim worlds," the Archbishop of Algiers Jean-Paul Vesco told AFP.

Yet just hours before he left Rome, Leo became the target of very public criticism from Trump, who railed against the pope's entreaties for an end to violence in the Iran war.

"I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo," Trump told reporters, accusing the pontiff of "toying with a country (Iran) that wants a nuclear weapon."

Trump later suggested cardinals only elected Leo pope in May 2025 because he was American, and a potential bridge to Washington – before posting an AI-generated image seemingly depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

Leo had criticized as "unacceptable" Trump's threats against civilians in Iran, although he did not name the president, while he has also previously criticized the Trump administration's "inhuman" treatment of migrants.

In what will be interpreted as a show of support, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – a far-right leader close to Trump – issued a statement Monday morning wishing the pope a successful trip to the four African nations.

"May the Holy Father's ministry foster the resolution of conflicts and the return of peace, both internally and between nations, following the path traced by his predecessors, and provide support and comfort to the Christian communities he will encounter during his journey," she wrote.