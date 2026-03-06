Pokémon slams White House for use of intellectual property in MAGA meme

Bellevue, Washington - The company behind Pokémon on Thursday slammed President Donald Trump 's White House for using its intellectual property in a political meme published on X.

White House's X account had posted a graphic from the Nintendo Switch 2 game Pokémon Pokopia, which came out on Thursday, overlayed with the caption "Make America Great Again" in the game's font.

"We are aware of recent social content that includes imagery associated with our brand," Pokémon Company International spokesperson Sravanthi Dev said in a statement cited by the New York Times on Thursday.

"We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property," Dev stated.

"Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda."

Dev's statement is not the first time that the Pokémon Company has taken issue with the Trump administration using its IP.

In September, the Department of Homeland Security released a sickening video in which it used the "Gotta catch 'em all" slogan interspersed with clips of Border Patrol and ICE agents brutally detaining people.

While there was no White House response to questions about the latest meme, Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson previously defended the White House's social media strategy.