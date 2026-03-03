Trump administration sends charter flights to help Americans flee amid war on Iran

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently announced that they have arranged charter flights to help Americans leave the Middle East after Washington joined Israel in attacking Iran.

The Trump administration is providing charter flights for Americans fleeing the Middle East amid the US-Israeli war against Iran. © AFP PHOTO / THE WHITE HOUSE / DANIEL TOROK

On Tuesday, the Department of State shared a press release announcing that they have taken "historic action to assist American citizens, who wish to depart the Middle East, return to the United States."

"The Department is facilitating charter flights from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan for American citizens, and will continue to secure additional capacity as security conditions allow.

It said that more than 9,000 Americans have returned from the Middle East since Trump announced the beginning of the war on Saturday, with more than 300 of them coming from Israel.

The charter flights come after the department on Monday urged Americans in all of the Middle East from Egypt eastward to leave commercially for their own safety, though airports are shut down or operating at sharply reduced capacity across much of the region.

So far, strikes have focused on aerial attacks by missiles and bombs, which killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday.