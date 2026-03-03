Trump attacks Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly over Iran war criticisms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out at conservative commentators Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly after they criticized his decision to go to war with Iran.

President Donald Trump recently responded after political commentators Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson criticized the US going to war with Iran. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP, WIN MCNAMEE & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post, independent reporter Rachael Bade claimed the president told her that Kelly "outta study her history book a little bit," and that Carlson "has no impact on me."

"I think that MAGA is Trump – MAGA's not the other two," Trump argued. "MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I'm doing – every aspect of it."

Both commentators recently expressed reservations after Trump announced that the US and Israel had launched strikes against Iran.

Kelly said on her SiriusXM show that she had "serious doubts" about his strategy, and argued that just because she supports Trump, it doesn't mean she and other MAGA fans must "accept another Middle East war without questions."

She further argued that "no one should have to die for a foreign country," and said the six American deaths so far "died for Iran or for Israel."

Carlson similarly insisted that the strikes happened "because Israel wanted it to happen," and called the conflict, "Israel's war... not the United States' war."

Kelly and Carlson, both of whom were once Fox News anchors, have faced the president's wrath before for publicly disagreeing with him.