Trump and his MAGA crew caught going wild at UFC match while the Iran peace deal disintegrated

Miami, Florida - As his administration's efforts to negotiate a deal to end his ongoing war with Iran fell flat, President Donald Trump was attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump attended a UFC match in Miami as his administration announced its failure to negotiate a peace deal with Iran. © Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP

According to The New York Times, the president arrived on Saturday night with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and entered the arena to a Kid Rock song and thunderous applause.

For several hours, he was seen chatting with a number of allies and MAGA figures, including UFC President Dana White, former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino, US ambassador to India Sergio Gore, and MAGA podcaster Joe Rogan.

Also in attendance were his children, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump.

Trump's attendance at the event came around the same time Vice President JD Vance made an announcement from Pakistan that no deal had been reached with Iran.

It's unclear if Trump was aware of the news during the event or if he was ever informed.

On his way to the event, he told reporters that it didn't matter if a deal was met, because "we win, regardless."

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Trump's attendance at UFC events was part of his public relations strategy, as he is widely welcomed at the events and surrounded by allies there.