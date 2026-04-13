Trump's defamation suit over Epstein birthday letter tossed by judge

President Donald Trump's massive defamation lawsuit over reporting on his alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein has been tossed by a federal judge. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

Trump sued media magnate Rupert Murdoch and the Journal in July after it published a report about a birthday letter he allegedly sent to one-time close friend Jeffrey Epstein.

District Judge Darrin Gayles, in a 17-page ruling, said Trump had failed to prove the Murdoch-owned newspaper had knowingly published false statements, the legal standard to prove defamation.

"Because President Trump has not plausibly alleged that defendants published the article with actual malice, both Counts must be dismissed," Gayles wrote.

The judge, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, gave Trump the opportunity to amend his complaint and refile the suit by April 27.

A spokesman for Trump's legal team said the suit would be resubmitted.

"President Trump will follow Judge Gayles's ruling and guidance to refile this powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other Defendants," the spokesman said in a statement.

"The President will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in Fake News to mislead the American People."

According to the Journal, Trump wrote a "bawdy" birthday letter to Epstein in 2003 to mark his 50th birthday, part of an album of messages from rich and well-known figures.

Trump's alleged missive included a hand-drawn illustration of a naked woman and referred to their shared "secret."

Trump has claimed he broke off his friendship with Epstein prior to the wealthy financier's 2008 guilty plea in Florida to solicitation of prostitution with a minor.