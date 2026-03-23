Trump demands passage of voter suppression bill in unhinged social media tirade

Washington DC - President Donald Trump again touted his controversial Save America Act in A social media tirade that saw him target Democrats for shutting down the Department of Homeland Security.

President Donald Trump again touted his controversial Save America Act in an unhinged social media tirade. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I don't think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass 'THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,'" Trump ranted in a Sunday post on Truth Social.

"It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people."

Trump went on to indicate that he may be amenable to making changes to ICE funding if the Democrats agree to a selection of other policies.

These include a number of measures held within the SAVE America Act, but also transphobic policies such as "no men in women's sports" and "no transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children."

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is designed to force all voters to provide proof of their US citizenship when they register to vote, as well as severely restrict mail-in ballots and other measures making voting more accessible.

As part of his lengthy rant, Trump also turned his ire towards Republicans who have voted against the legislation, vowing that "they will never be elected again!"