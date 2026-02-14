ICE budget impasse shuts down US Department of Homeland Security

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security entered a partial shutdown Saturday as lawmakers fight over funding the agency overseeing much of President Donald Trump 's immigration crackdown.

The sign of Department of Homeland Security is seen outside its headquarters on Friday in Washington, DC. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Thousands of government workers, from airport security agents to disaster relief officials, will either be furloughed or forced to work without pay until funding is agreed upon by Congress.

At the center of the budget dispute is the department's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), whose agents killed two US citizens amid sweeping raids and mass protests in Minneapolis.

Democrats oppose any new funding for DHS until major changes are implemented in how ICE conducts its operations.

In particular, they have demanded curtailed patrols, a ban on ICE agents wearing face masks during operations, and the requirement that they obtain a judicial warrant to enter private property.

But while DHS faces a shutdown, ICE itself will remain operational, under funds approved in last year's government spending bill.

Senator John Fetterman pushed against his fellow Democrats, saying: "This shutdown literally has zero impact on ICE."