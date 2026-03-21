Trump gloats after former FBI chief Robert Mueller dies: "I'm glad he's dead"

Washington DC - Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who led a politically explosive investigation into Donald Trump , has died aged 81, triggering a gloating response Saturday from the president.

Trump (l.) gloated over the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller, who previously investigated the president. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The New York Times reported Mueller's death, citing a family statement, but did not specify a location or cause.

Trump responded quickly on Truth Social, writing: "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

Mueller led the FBI for 12 years, starting just days before the September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda attacks on the US, during which time he built up the bureau's counterterror mission.

After his tenure at the FBI, he was tapped as a special counsel for the Department of Justice to lead a probe between 2017 and 2019 into whether Trump's presidential campaign conspired with Russia to get him elected.