Trump has McDonald's delivered to Oval Office in bizarre press conference stunt

Washington DC - If the McDonald's delivery to the Oval Office on Monday wasn't extraordinary enough, President Donald Trump 's press conference on Iran, the pope, and Jesus certainly was.

Presiden Trump (r.) had McDonald's delivered to the White House for a bizarre stunt promoting his "no tax on tips" policy. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The 79-year-old, a well-known fast food fan, emerged from the heart of the White House to take possession of two bags of burgers from a DoorDash employee.

"I have a DoorDash order for you, Mr. President," said delivery worker Sharon Simmons, wearing a red t-shirt with her company's logo, as she handed him the paper bags.

"This doesn't look staged, does it?" Trump asked reporters after receiving the delivery from Simmons, whom the company described as a grandmother of ten from Arkansas.

The event was designed to highlight billionaire Republican Trump's "no tax on tips" policy, which he said had resulted in an $11,000 rebate for Simmons this year.

But as ever with the oldest elected president in history, it quickly swerved into surreal territory, on the biggest possible topics.

"Mr. President, did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?" asked a reporter.

Trump had come under fire after a now-deleted, AI-generated image appeared on his Truth Social account on Sunday night showing him as Jesus, shortly after he criticized Pope Leo XIV over his stance on Iran.

"I did post it – and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do [with the] Red Cross," Trump replied. "And I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

The questions then turned to the Iran war, a conflict that has sent oil prices soaring and raised questions about the US economy ahead of crucial midterm elections in November.

Trump's self-imposed blockade on Iranian ports took effect just over two hours before the press conference, following the failure of talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

Insisting that Iranian representatives had called Washington since, Trump said Iran "very badly" wants to make a deal, which he said had to include stopping Tehran from ever getting a nuclear weapon.