Trump lashes out at reports of top general's alarming concerns about potential Iran strike

Washington DC - President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at reports that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine warned him and his advisors against taking military action against Iran.

President Donald Trump (r.) responded to reports that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine warned him of the serious consequences of attacking Iran. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Axios and The Washington Post, Caine's concerns include the risk of becoming embroiled in a prolonged conflict. The Washington Post reported that he also pointed to shortages of key weapons and limited allied support as significant risks for any operation and for US personnel.

Caine is said to have raised his concerns at a White House meeting with Trump and senior advisers last week.

Any large-scale strike on Iran would reportedly pose challenges because US weapons stockpiles have been depleted by support for Israel's regional wars and Ukraine, he is reported to have said as well as voicing concerns in Pentagon meetings about potential US casualties.

Trump dismissed the reports in a post on his Truth Social netweork, calling them "100% incorrect" and accusing "Fake News Media" of claiming Caine opposed going to war with Iran.

"General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won," he inisited.

The 79-year-old stressed that he alone makes the decisions and reiterated his preference for a deal with Iran.

"If we don't make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country," he wrote.