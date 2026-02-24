US women's hockey team snubs Trump after his mocking remarks about State of the Union invite

Washington DC - The US women's ice hockey team, which won gold at the Winter Olympics in Italy last week, has snubbed invitation by President Donald Trump to attend his State of the Union address.

The US women's ice hockey team declined President Donald Trump's invitation for them to attend his State of the Union address Tuesday. © Collage: REUTERS

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning US Women's Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," reports quoted a USA Hockey spokesperson as saying.

"Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate."

"They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment," the spokesperson added.

There was initially no official response from the White House.

The US prevailed 2-1 in overtime over favorites Canada in Italy on Thursday to claim a third women's ice hockey gold.

Following their own historic victory over Canada on Sunday, Trump also extended an invitation to the US men's team to attend his State of the Union address, scheduled for Tuesday.

In a video call with the men's team in the locker room following the gold medal match, Trump congratulated the players and briefly mentioned the women's team.