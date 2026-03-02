Trump launches latest attack on Somali Americans with bizarre "Minnesota Autism Payments" slur

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took to social media on Saturday to embark on his latest racially charged rant against Somali Americans, claiming fraudulent "autism payments" were made in Minnesota.

President Donald Trump rambled and ranted about "autism payments," which he claims are responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"Minnesota autism payments have gone from $1,099,946 in 2017 to $343,176,474 in 2024, an increase of 34,000% in just a few years," Trump wrote in a rambling and nonsensical Truth Social post on Saturday.

"Steve Miller, Russ Vought, Dr. Oz, Pam Bondi - this is a GIANT SCAM," he rambled on. "Investigate and arrest these CROOKS, NOW. More Somalia involvement. California is worse!!! BALANCE BUDGET!"

Trump's comments come amid ongoing claims of massive Medicaid fraud in Minnesota, estimated to have cost the state at least $9 billion.

Last week, however, newly introduced Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi announced that the verified amount of fraud is far less, around $300 million.

The scandal has become a focal point for Trump's attacks on Minnesota its Somali-American community in particular.

Trump's most recent rant, however, also took aim at the state's autism program, which has faced accusations of failing to verify its participants.

Minnesota's government has already responded to these concerns by stepping up verification processes and introducing a strict licensing system.