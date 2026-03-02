Epstein-themed "Walk of Shame" targeting notable figures appears close to White House

Washington DC - A series of Hollywood Walk of Fame-style stars targeting notable figures associated with infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein have been set up close to the White House .

Washington DC's Farragut Square now has a "Walk of Shame" highlighting people associated with Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Each star in Washington DC's Farragut Square features a name, a picture of the late financier's face, and a QR code leading to relevant documents released as part of the ongoing Epstein investigation.

It is unclear who stuck the stars to the pavement. A sticker featuring tech billionaire Elon Musk was removed on Sunday, but the QR code remained.

Musk, who formerly headed President Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency, emailed Epstein in 2012 about a party on the convicted sex offender's island.

"How many people will you be for the heli to island?" Epstein asked Musk in an email linked to in the Walk of Shame.

"Probably just Talulah and me," the Tesla CEO responded. "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"

Most notable on the Epstein Walk of Fame, however, is Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, who was in touch and even had lunch with Epstein in 2012, long after he was convicted of soliciting a minor in 2008.

Other famous names featured in the Walk of Shame include former President Bill Clinton, Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and billionaire retail mogul Les Wexner.