Trump launches military ops in Ecuador to combat "terrorist organizations"

Ecuador - President Donald Trump 's administration has reportedly teamed up with the government of Ecuador to combat rising terrorist and drug organizations in the country.

President Donald Trump's administration announced on Tuesday the launch of joint military operations with Ecuador to battle drug cartels in the country. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to The New York Times, the Pentagon announced Tuesday the launch of joint military operations against "designated terrorist organizations" in Ecuador.

One US official told the outlet that US Special Forces soldiers are advising Ecuadorean commandos on raids of alleged drug facilities and sites across the country by helping to plan operations and provide intelligence and logistics support.

The US soldiers are not believed to be part of the raids.

In an X post, the US Southern Command did not provide details about the operation, but described it as "a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism."

"Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere," the post added.

The operations come after Trump began ordering missile strikes last year on boats sailing in the Caribbean that he alleged were transporting drugs.

Trump and his administration have refused to provide evidence of the allegations, and many legal specialists have deemed the strikes to be illegal, extrajudicial killings.

