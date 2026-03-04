Trump launches military ops in Ecuador to combat "terrorist organizations"
Ecuador - President Donald Trump's administration has reportedly teamed up with the government of Ecuador to combat rising terrorist and drug organizations in the country.
According to The New York Times, the Pentagon announced Tuesday the launch of joint military operations against "designated terrorist organizations" in Ecuador.
One US official told the outlet that US Special Forces soldiers are advising Ecuadorean commandos on raids of alleged drug facilities and sites across the country by helping to plan operations and provide intelligence and logistics support.
The US soldiers are not believed to be part of the raids.
In an X post, the US Southern Command did not provide details about the operation, but described it as "a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism."
"Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere," the post added.
The operations come after Trump began ordering missile strikes last year on boats sailing in the Caribbean that he alleged were transporting drugs.
Trump and his administration have refused to provide evidence of the allegations, and many legal specialists have deemed the strikes to be illegal, extrajudicial killings.
The Times reports that since the strikes began last September, the US has killed at least 150 people in 44 known strikes.
