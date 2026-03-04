South Park writer calls for Barron Trump to be drafted in brutal website spoof

Washington DC - A former South Park writer has launched a spoof website calling for Barron Trump to be drafted into the military and sent to fight in President Donald Trump's war with Iran.

A former South Park writer launched a spoof website calling for Barron Trump be drafted into the Iran war effort. © AFP/Angela Weiss

50-year-old writer, comedian, and self-described creator of anti-fascist websites Toby Morton launched a website calling for Barron to be drafted into the military so he can be sent to fight in Iran.

"America is strong because its leaders are strong," the website's introductory statement reads. "President Trump proves that every day."

"Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited. Dog Bless Barron," Morton continued.

The spoof website went online mere days after Trump launched a massive assault on Iran with the help of Israel, bombing large parts of the country and killing more than 100 at a girls' school in Tehran.

In the days since, the Trump administration and Israel have been widely condemned for breaking international law, and Iran has responded by launching military strikes across much of the Middle East.

The war has resulted in the deaths of at least six US troops as of writing, a fact that Trump brushed off during a press conference, instead opting to tout the curtains in his new White House ballroom.

As a result, a growing movement has swelled online under #sendbarron, calling for Barron to be enlisted and sent to war.

"When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home," Morton wrote in the site's About Us section.