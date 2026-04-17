Trump reportedly held secret meeting over renaming Penn Station after himself

Washington DC - President Donald Trump reportedly discussed renaming Penn Station after himself during a secret meeting with Madison Square Garden and New York Knicks owner James Dolan last week.

President Donald Trump reportedly discussed renaming Penn Station after himself during a meeting with Madison Square Garden boss James Dolan. © AFP/Jim Watson

Page Six report cited an unnamed anonymous who said the meeting took place, although there were no details on what what was said.

Trump had already requested that the name of Manhattan's Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station be changed to honor him, a move seen as insulting to the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, whom the hall is currently named after.

"I will over my dead body," New York Governor Kathy Hochul had said in response to the proposal. "We are not messing with that man's memory."

Last year, Politico reported on a plan to relocate Madison Square Garden to an adjacent spot in midtown Manhattan as part of an overhaul of Penn Station. Dolan was adamantly against any move when asked about it 2023, declaring that "it's in a good place right now."

Trump has previously denied wanting the station renamed, writing in February that "The naming of PENN Station… to TRUMP STATION, was brought up by certain politicians and construction heads, not me – IT IS JUST MORE FAKE NEWS!"

"President Trump is focused on saving our country, not garnering recognition," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Page Six in response to the latest report.