Trump claims White House ballroom is needed for "national security" in furious rant

Washington DC - President Donald Trump attacked District Judge Richard Leon in a rambling social media post complaining about the legal battle over his $400-million White House ballroom project.

President Donald Trump attacked a federal judge for ruling on his $400 million ballroom project. © AFP/Jim Watson

"The out of control Trump Hating [judge] who doesn't want to accept a $400 Million Dollar GIFT of one of the most beautiful Ballrooms anywhere in the World… wants me to build the 'underground' portion of the Ballroom," Trump raged on Thursday in a lengthy Truth Social rant.

On Thursday, Leon ruled that the planned construction of an underground national security facility can go ahead, but extended a ban on the above-ground section of Trump's project.

Leon had previously ordered a halt to Trump's $400 million ballroom project, arguing that it needed congressional approval to go ahead.

"National security is not a blank check to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity," Leon wrote in his ten-page ruling.

Trump described his vanity project as "desperately needed by the White House and its future Presidents" and said that an underground bunker would be "useless" without the Marie Antoinette-style ballroom.

"It's all tied together as one big, expensive, and very complex unit, which is vital for National Security and Military Operations of the United States of America!" he claimed.

"The Judge's decision, which doesn't even discuss the vital subject of STANDING, of which the plaintiff has none, severely jeopardizes the lives and welfare of the people who work, and will be working, at the White House."