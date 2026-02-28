Trump scolds Kash Patel over boozy Olympics locker room celebration

Washington DC - President Donald Trump reportedly was not happy after a video leaked of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Olympic men's hockey team.

A source recently told NBC News that Trump – who has long claimed he does not drink alcohol – told Patel he was unhappy with the video leaked by ProPublic, which showed the director chugging a beer and jumping around enthusiastically in celebration with the team after their victory over Canada.

The president also took issue with Patel's use of government aircraft for the trip to Milan, Italy.

The video has garnered tons of public backlash, but Patel has since defended it, arguing he simply loves America and was "extremely humbled" that the team invited him to their locker room.

Since Trump tapped him as FBI director, Patel has faced countless accusations of misusing government resources.

Patel has reportedly used his role to orchestrate social events and trips, replace his agency's standard issue SUVs with luxury BMWs, and fly on a $60 million government jet to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform in Tennessee.

The New York Times also reported on Saturday that shortly after getting his role, Patel assigned a SWAT team composed of four agents and two vehicles to protect Wilkins full-time – an unprecedented arrangement that has never been granted for even spouses of elected officials.