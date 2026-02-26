Lauren Boebert derails Clinton hearing on Epstein by sharing photo with MAGA influencer

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert may be in big trouble after she reportedly snapped a photo of Hillary Clinton's private hearing on her family's ties to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday, Clinton sat for a closed-door hearing before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, but things were halted within the first hour after someone realized a photo of the meeting was circulating around social media.

According to Politico, Clinton advisor Nick Merrill told reporters that the image prompted the testimony to go off the record "while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress are violating House rules."

The picture was first shared by far-right commentator Benny Johnson, who attributed it to Boebert.

"This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein," Johnson wrote in his post. "Clinton does not look happy."

In a follow-up post, Johnson shared the panned-out, original photo, which revealed Boebert had slyly snapped the photo while hidden behind her name placard.

Boebert also shared his post, adding the caption, "Benny did nothing wrong. Proceeding with deposition."