Trump scores win in legal battle over "third-country" deportations

Washington DC - A federal appeals court allowed President Donald Trump 's administration on Monday to temporarily resume summarily deporting undocumented migrants to countries that are not their own.

The Trump administration has scored temporary approval to resume deporting undocumented migrants to countries that are not their own. © Annabelle GORDON / AFP

The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, in a 2-1 vote, lifted a block on the so-called "third-country" deportations that had been imposed by a lower court.

District Judge Brian Murphy ruled last month that third-country deportations were unlawful but put his ruling on hold to allow the government time to file an appeal.

The appeals court lifted the stay put on the deportations by the district court judge and said they may continue while the case is litigated.

Attorney General Pam Bondi welcomed the appeals court ruling, calling it a "key win" for Trump's aggressive immigration agenda.

Trump campaigned for the White House on a pledge to deport millions of undocumented migrants.

In his ruling, Murphy had noted that Congress has made it US policy not to deport people to countries where their lives would be in danger, or they could be subject to torture.

Murphy, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, had previously sought to block the deportation of a group of migrants to war-torn South Sudan but was overruled by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court.

According to the US authorities, the eight men – two from Myanmar, two from Cuba, and one each from Vietnam, Laos, Mexico, and South Sudan – were convicted violent criminals.