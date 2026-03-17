Trump slams counterterrorism official Joe Kent as "very weak" for resigning in protest of Iran war

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has shared his thoughts after Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned in protest of the Iran war.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump (r.) shared his reaction after intelligence official Joe Kent resigned in protest of the US and Israel's war with Iran. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Jim WATSON / AFP

While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the president was asked for his reaction after Kent announced earlier that day that he was resigning from his position.

In a statement, Kent argued that he "cannot in good conscience" support the war because Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the nation, and the war was launched due to pressure from Israel.

"I read his statement," Trump told the room. "I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security. I didn't know him well, but I thought he seemed like a pretty nice guy."

For years, Kent has been a staunch MAGA ally and has even faced criticism over his ties to far-right and white nationalist figures.

His resignation comes as the Iran war has left Trump's MAGA movement fractured, with many prominent right-wing figures, such as Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, openly criticizing it.

Trump went on to tell reporters that Kent's assertion about Iran not being an immediate threat was wrong, though no credible evidence supports his claim.