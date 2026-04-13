Trump terminates all members of San Francisco's Presidio agency in apparent takeover

San Francisco, California - President Donald Trump and his administration recently fired all of the members at the agency overseeing the iconic Presidio park in San Francisco.

President Donald Trump has fired all members of the agency that oversees the Presidio in San Francisco in what some critics call a "partisan attack." © Collage: Paul Kuroda & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In an email sent to The New York Times over the weekend, Lisa Petrie, a spokeswoman for Presidio Trust, revealed that all six of its board members – appointees of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden – were terminated on Wednesday by the president's administration.

Replacements have yet to be installed.

The Presidio is a 1,500-acre park located at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge that brings in 9.5 million visitors annually, making it one of the country's most visited parks.

The firings come as Trump has gutted several agencies he wants to take control of in his second term and installed loyal MAGA allies to advance his agenda.

In February 2025, he signed an executive order that described the Presidio Trust as an "unnecessary governmental entity" and argued that it should be "dramatically" shrunk.

The move has been receiving heavy backlash from California lawmakers. In an X post, Senator Adam Schiff hailed the park as "a national treasure" and demanded an end to what he claimed were "partisan attacks" by the president.