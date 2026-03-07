Trump threatens "complete destruction" as Iran issues defiant response to demands for surrender

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened to escalate the bombing of Iran on Saturday as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that his country would never surrender.

President Donald Trump threatened "complete destruction" in his war on Iran, whose president vowed never to surrender. © Collage: REUTERS

Israel confirmed some of the biggest raids since the aerial bombardment of Iran began last Saturday, with a military academy, an underground command center, and a missile storage facility named as targets.

Pre-dawn AFP photos showed fire and smoke billowing from Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport, one of two that serve the capital.

"Today Iran will be hit very hard!" Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform.

"Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time."

Iranian President Pezeshkian struck a defiant tone in a speech broadcast on state TV in which he appeared to address Trump's demand on Friday for "unconditional surrender."

Iran's enemies "must take their wish for the unconditional surrender of the Iranian people to their graves," Pezeshkian replied.