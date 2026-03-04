Pam Bondi gets subpoenaed to testify before House Oversight Committee for mishandling Epstein files

Washington DC - A Congressional committee investigating the mishandling of files related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein recently decided to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi.

On Wednesday, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee voted in favor of subpoenaing Pam Bondi to testify about her mishandling of the Epstein files. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

According to CNN, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted on Wednesday in favor of a resolution brought forth by South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace to have Bondi testify before the Republican-led committee.



The measure passed 24-19, with Democrats voting alongside a small number of Republicans, including Mace, Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud, Lauren Boebert, and Scott Perry.

Bondi will now face a closed-door, taped deposition under oath, which will make it difficult for her to lie or evade questions.

President Donald Trump ran on the promise of releasing the Epstein files to the public. After he won reelection, Bondi led the charge on the release, repeatedly promising that the files were on her desk to be reviewed.

But the Department of Justice (DOJ) then decided not to release the files after all, sparking heavy backlash.

Members of Congress then came together in support of the Epstein Transparency Act, which forced the DOJ to release the files by a December 2025 deadline.

The DOJ missed the deadline and has since been rolling out heavily redacted files in batches, but has failed to release all the files by law.