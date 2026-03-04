Pam Bondi gets subpoenaed to testify before House Oversight Committee for mishandling Epstein files
Washington DC - A Congressional committee investigating the mishandling of files related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein recently decided to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi.
According to CNN, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted on Wednesday in favor of a resolution brought forth by South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace to have Bondi testify before the Republican-led committee.
The measure passed 24-19, with Democrats voting alongside a small number of Republicans, including Mace, Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud, Lauren Boebert, and Scott Perry.
Bondi will now face a closed-door, taped deposition under oath, which will make it difficult for her to lie or evade questions.
President Donald Trump ran on the promise of releasing the Epstein files to the public. After he won reelection, Bondi led the charge on the release, repeatedly promising that the files were on her desk to be reviewed.
But the Department of Justice (DOJ) then decided not to release the files after all, sparking heavy backlash.
Members of Congress then came together in support of the Epstein Transparency Act, which forced the DOJ to release the files by a December 2025 deadline.
The DOJ missed the deadline and has since been rolling out heavily redacted files in batches, but has failed to release all the files by law.
Is Pam Bondi stalling to protect Donald Trump?
Many critics have accused Bondi and the administration of protecting wealthy people implicated in the files, including President Trump, who was friends with Epstein for decades.
Last month, Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the files. Her performance was panned by critics on both sides of the political aisle, as many took issue with her awkwardly combative conduct and refusal to answer questions.
One moment from the hearing that quickly went viral on social media came when Bondi was asked about a question related to Epstein, and she instead responded, "The Dow is over $50,000!"
Cover photo: Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP