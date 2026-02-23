Trump threatens foreign countries with "terrible things" in raging tirade at Supreme Court tariff ruling

Washington DC - President Donald Trump launched a rambling torrent of insults against the Supreme Court on Monday, claiming its "dumb" ruling limiting his trade tariffs had actually given him more powers.

President Donald Trump insulted the Supreme Court and threatened countries that take advantage of its ruling invalidating his tariff policy. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump said in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform that Friday's court decision was "ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive."

Offering no explanations, the also insisted that he could "use Licenses to do absolutely 'terrible' things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades."

In a separate post, Trump went on to threaten nations with punishing hikes on import duties if they choose to take advantage of last week's ruling.

"Any Country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have 'Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to," he raged.

The Supreme Court concluded that Trump exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose sweeping tariffs, dealing a sharp blow to his economic war on allies and adversaries alike.

For now, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said that he expects partners to "stand by" the tariff deals they have struck with the US, but the European Union is already expected to pause an agreement amid widespread confusion.

Trump has since turned to a separate law to announce temporary 15% duties on imports.

On Monday he falsely claimed again that, "as President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of tariffs."