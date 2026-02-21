Trump hikes global tariff rate to 15% after Supreme Court defeat

Washington DC - President Donald Trump raised the global duty on imports into the US to 15% on Saturday, doubling down on his promise to maintain his aggressive tariff policy a day after the Supreme Court ruled much of it illegal.

President Donald Trump attends a press briefing at the White House, following the Supreme Court's ruling that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs, in Washington DC on February 20, 2026. © REUTERS

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that after a thorough review of Friday's "extraordinarily anti-American decision" by the court to rein in his tariff program, the administration was hiking the import levies "to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level."

Shortly after the court's 6-3 ruling that rejected the president's authority to impose tariffs under a 1977 economic emergency powers act, Trump had initially announced a new 10% global levy by invoking a different legal avenue.

At the same time, he launched an extraordinary personal attack on the conservative justices who had sided with the majority, slamming their "disloyalty" and calling them "fools and lap dogs."

The ruling was a stunning rebuke by the high court, which has largely sided with the president since he returned to office, and marked a major political setback in striking down Trump's signature economic policy that has roiled the global trade order.

Saturday's announcement is sure to provoke further uncertainty as Trump carries on with a trade war that has cajoled and punished countries around the world.

It is the latest move in a careening process that has seen a multitude of tariff levels for countries sending goods into the US set and then altered or revoked by Trump's team over the past year.

The new duty by law is only temporary – allowable for 150 days. According to a White House fact sheet, exemptions remain for sectors that are under separate probes, including pharma, and goods entering the US under the US-Mexico-Canada agreement.

On Friday, the White House said US trading partners that reached separate tariff deals with Trump's administration would also face the new global tariff.