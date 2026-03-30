Trump threatens Iran with attack on vital infrastructure that could constitute war crime

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened Monday to destroy Iran 's oil infrastructure, power plants, and desalination plants if it does not soon agree to a deal to end his war.

President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's energy and water infrastructure if it does not submit to US demands. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

A day after sounding conciliatory and suggesting a deal could be reached this week, Trump wrote on his Truth Social network that the US is in "serious discussions" with "a more reasonable regime" in Tehran. But he added an ominous warning.

"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet 'touched,'" Trump said.

In particular, an attack on desalination infrastructure that provides drinking water to a population of over 90 million people would likely constitute a war crime, according to legal experts.

On Sunday night, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that the US had achieved "regime change" in Iran through the unprovoked war launched a month ago with Israel, citing the number of Iranian leaders who have been killed. He called the new leadership "much more reasonable".

"We're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before. It's a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change."