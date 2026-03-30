Trump's border czar hints at extended presence of ICE at airports despite order paying TSA

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Border Czar Tom Homan recently revealed that the administration doesn't plan to remove Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from airports, even as Transportation Security Administration workers begin receiving pay again.

In a recent interview, Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan said ICE agents will not leave airports, even as TSA workers begin getting paid again. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

On Sunday, Homan sat for an interview on the CBS News show Face the Nation, during which he explained that ICE's job is far from over.

"Look, we're going to continue a nice presence there, and until the airports feel like they're 100%, you know, in a posture where they can do normal operations," Homan said.

His remarks come as a partial government shutdown has caused the TSA, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security, to go unpaid for the past 40 days, resulting in more than 500 workers quitting.

Homan went on to say, "If less TSA agents come back, that means we'll keep more ICE agents there."

"The president has been clear: He wants to secure those airports, especially, as I said earlier, in an increased threat posture," he continued.

"We'll be there as long as they need us, until they get back to normal operations and feel like those airports are secure."