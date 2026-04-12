Eric Swalwell sexual assault scandal escalates into full-blown probe

New York, New York - California Governor candidate Eric Swalwell is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating Eric Swalwell over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman when she was drunk. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Manhattan DA's Office on Saturday announced that it was looking into claims, first reported on Friday, that Swalwell raped a female staff member when she was too drunk to give consent.

"We urge survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations to contact our Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373," the DA said in a statement shared by CNN.

"Our specially trained prosecutors, investigators, and counselors are well-equipped to help you in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered manner."

Swalwell's accuser gave CNN an account of Swalwell's assault, explaining that she was heavily intoxicated after a night out drinking and woke up to him having sex with her in a hotel.

"I was pushing him off of me, saying no," the woman, who preferred to stay anonymous, told CNN. "He didn't stop."

Three other woman have also accused Swalwell of misconduct, including allegations that he sent them unwanted nude photos and highly sexual messages.

In a number of separate statements, Swalwell, who is also the US representative for California's 14th congressional district, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to "defend myself with the facts."

The scandal has completely derailed Swalwell's campaign to become the Democratic candidate for governor in California. Mere weeks ago he was considered a front runner in the campaign.

Axios reported on Saturday that Swalwell has now lost all the 21 endorsements he had received from Democratic colleagues, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.