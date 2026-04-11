Graham Platner explains why he and his wife are seeking IVF treatment abroad

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and his wife Amy Gertner are seeking in vitro fertilization treatments in Norway due to the "astronomical" cost of such procedures in the US.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and his wife are seeking in vitro fertilization treatments in Norway. © Screenshot/Instagram/@grahamformaine

Platner, a veteran and oyster farmer who is to be the Democratic nominee in the Midterms, married his wife Amy later in life. They immediately started trying for a baby, but were met with little luck.

Facing IVF treatments in the US that can reach as high as $30,000 per round, Platner and Gertner looked overseas to try and find a more realistic option.

After receiving a recommendation for a friend, the couple looked to Norway, where Platner says it will only cost them around $5,500 per round. Their decision was sealed after their first consultation.

"This was the moment I knew we were going," Platner said in an interview with NBC News' Melanie Zanona. "Because we talked to these people for like an hour and they were like 'Why would you give us money? All we've done is talk.'"

In January, the couple took a two-week break from the campaign trail and traveled to Norway for an egg retrieval.

"Not to get political, but it's a real indication of how flawed our healthcare system is," Platner said at the time. "I don't think we should live in a system where only the wealthy can afford healthcare… I will fight for Medicare for All."

Platner's Medicare for All policy is central to his electoral platform, and if elected he has vowed to push for the breakup of healthcare monopolies, the banning of pharmaceutical ads, and the reopening of shuttered hospitals.