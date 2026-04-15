Erika Kirk pulls out of Turning Point USA event after alleging "serious threats" of violence

Athens, Georgia - Erika Kirk pulled out of her planned appearance at a Turning Point USA Event on Tuesday after receiving what a spokesperson described as "very serious threats."

Erika Kirk pulled out of an appearance at a Turning Point USA event after receiving "very serious threats." © AFP/Olivier Touron

"I was so looking forward to tonight's event at the [University of Georgia] with our Vice President [JD Vance]," Kirk wrote on X on Tuesday, alongside a clip from the event which featured the Vance.

"But after all our family has been through, I take my security team's recommendations extremely seriously," she said. "Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!"

Her post came after Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet claimed that Kirk had received "some very serious threats in her direction" which had prompted her to avoid the function.

"Mr. Vice President, I'm on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk because, unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats," Kolvet said while sitting across from Vance. "It's a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country."

Vance went on to conduct a more than hour-long conversation with Kolvet, in which he attempted to justify President Donald Trump's war of aggression against Iran and school Pope Leo XIV on scripture and theology.