Kristi Noem's daughters advise MAHA fans on how to rid their bodies of "worms"

Washington DC - The two daughters of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently shared a new episode of their podcast that discussed an issue very "personal" to the both of them.

The daughters of Kristi Noem recently shared their experiences going through a viral detox health trend in an effort to rid their bodies of "worms." © Collage: IMAGO / Eventpress & Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On their alternative health podcast Threads of Wellth, co-hosts and sisters Kassidy Noem Peters (31) and Kennedy Frick (29) discussed the younger Noem's experience doing a "10-day parasite and heavy metal detox," which she insisted was "not medical advice."

According to The Daily Beast, the detox is based on a viral health trend that claims secret armies of parasites are hiding inside your stomach and carrying metals and toxins, which TikTok users are flushing out.

Frick – after relentlessly praising a hydrogen tablet product that sponsors the show – said she took on the detox because she suffered from eczema and bloating.

Conversely, she said the side effects of the process included headaches, muscle pain, fatigue, and hunger.

She went on to claim that the detox did rid her body of various "worms," which she ultimately discovered after using the bathroom.

"Um, I had like tapeworms, I had rope worms, I had hookworms, I had like all this stuff. And they're long," she claimed.

"You see all of these worms that are coming out of you, and you can tell they're worms. They're like, white, long stringy things, and you were like, 'Wow.'"