George Santos reveals he is about to take on parenthood

New York, New York - George Santos may have fallen short as a congressman and podcaster, but now he's taking on a new challenge that may be the biggest he's ever faced!

In a recent interview, former Congressman George Santos revealed he and his partner will be having their first child sometime next year. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Wednesday, Santos sat for an interview with Megan McCain on her livestreamed show, during which he revealed that he will soon step into parenthood.

"So, we are having kids next year, and that's a big deal for us," Santos said.

He went on to say he and his partner are excited about getting "everything set up" for their little one, "like college funds and, I mean, rainy day fund, like, all of that stuff, right?"

"But most importantly is, how we're going to educate our kids," he added.

The former New York representative was ousted from Congress in 2023 after an ethics report alleged he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.

He was later sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to using stolen donor money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle for himself.

After serving just three months, Santos saw his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump.