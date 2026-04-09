Graham Platner opens massive lead over Janet Mills in latest Maine primary polls

Augusta, Maine - Graham Platner has further widened his already substantial lead over Maine Governor Janet Mills in the state's latest Democratic primary polls.

Graham Platner has greatly widened his already substantial lead over Maine Governor Janet Mills in the Democratic Senate primary race for Maine. © Collage: AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images & AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

A Maine People's Resource Center Public Opinion Survey gave Platner a stunning lead over Mills, with 61% of Democratic and Independent voters who plan to vote opting for the former service member and oyster farmer.

The poll was conducted between March 20 and March 31, and gave Platner a 33% lead over Mills, who only gathered 28% of the vote. Only about 11% of respondents were either undecided or planning to vote for a third candidate.

Over recent months, Platner has maintained an increasing lead over the state's Democratic Governor, who is seen as the Democratic Party's establishment candidate.

If he goes on to win the state's Democratic Senate primaries in June, Platner will likely face off against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins, who has held the seat since 1997.

In the recent survey, Platner also holds a commanding nine percent lead over Collins, who gathered 39.3% of the vote as opposed to the oyster farmer's 48.3%. Approximately 12.4% of voters surveyed remain undecided.

In the case that Mills beats Platner and picks up the Democratic nomination, she would likely lose to Collins in the midterms, but only by about 3.1%.

The polling results come a fortnight after Mills rolled out a disastrous and out-of-date attack ad campaign which angered voters.