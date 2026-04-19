JD Vance loses top aid Buckley Carlson amid Trump's feud with his father Tucker Carlson

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently lost one of his top aides amid an ongoing feud between his boss President Donald Trump and political commentator Tucker Carlson .

The son of political commentator Tucker Carlson (l) recently left his job working for Vice President JD Vance (r) as his father feuds with President Donald Trump. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP

According to Politico, Tucker Carlson's son Buckley Carlson recently left his White House job as Vance's deputy press secretary to start his own political consulting firm.

A spokesperson for Vance's office claimed Buckley had planned to leave in December, but stuck around until now for "a smooth transition."

The young Carlson's departure comes as his father has been publicly feuding with the president in recent months.

Carlson has joined a number of MAGA figures who have been openly opposing Trump's decision to abruptly go to war with Iran, as he argues the president is doing the bidding of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump has responded by publicly mocking Carlson on multiple occasions. In a social media post shared on Friday, Trump attached a clip from a CNN report that suggested the president was winning the feud in the public eye. He went on to call Carlson "a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!!"

