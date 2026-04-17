Steve Bannon takes jab at JD Vance's chances of succeeding Trump with "third term" remarks

Washington DC - Former White House adviser and far-right operator Steve Bannon refused to throw his support behind Vice President JD Vance in 2028, instead calling for President Donald Trump to serve an unconstitutional third term.

Steve Bannon (r.) shot down the idea of Vice President JD Vance running for the presidency in 2028, and threw his weight behind a third term for President Donald Trump. © Collage: AFP/Jacquelyn Martin/POOL & AFP/Saul Loeb

"MAGA has President Trump, and as you know, I'm a huge advocate of President Trump's third term," Bannon said on Thursday during an appearance on-stage at the Semafor World Economy conference in Washington DC.

When asked if he was just saying that to mess with Vance, Bannon responded, "No, not at all," before touting Trump's recent tax cuts.

Under the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, Trump is barred from running for a third term.

Vance is currently viewed as the frontrunner to secure the Republican nomination in 2028, followed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

His general popularity is low, however, especially coming off the back of a humiliating two weeks in which his campaigning failed to prevent a crushing defeat for far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Bannon seemed hopeful about the far-right movement that Trump has cultivated, however, telling the crowd in Washington: "I keep telling people President Trump, in this movement he created, is a moderate."