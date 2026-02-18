JD Vance speaks out on possibility of 2028 White House rivalry with Rubio

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday there was "no conflict" between him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who some speculate will be a front-runner for president in the 2028 elections.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio depart the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus on January 14, 2026.  © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"I think it's so interesting the media wants to create this conflict where there just isn't any conflict," Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

Though Donald Trump is only a year into his term as president, White House campaigns are often launched far in advance of the polls – with potential candidates the subject of endless speculation ahead of declaring their intentions.

Trump was asked Monday about Rubio and Vance, saying "I don't have to worry" about who was going to replace him.

"I've got three years to go," Trump said. "They're both fantastic."

Another time-honored tradition in American politics is presidential hopefuls waving away speculation that they have the intention to eventually run for the country's highest office.

"I asked the American people to give me this job that I have right now," Vance said. "Why don't I do as good of a job as I can in this job? We'll worry about the next job sometime in the future."

Rubio says he would "support" Vance for president

Rubio for his part told magazine Vanity Fair in December that if Vance runs for president, "he's going to be our nominee, and I'll be one of the first people to support him."

According to the Washington Examiner, a conservative outlet, Rubio and Vance will be among those filling in for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt while she is on maternity leave later this year.

As the two heavy hitters of the Trump administration take turns addressing the press, political observers will be comparing the pair – even if Rubio and Vance claim they aren't personally paying attention.

