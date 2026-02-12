JD Vance advises Olympians to not "pop off about politics" and just "play your sport"

Baku, Azerbaijan - Vice President JD Vance recently shared his thoughts after a handful of US Winter Olympic athletes publicly shared some critical views on the state of politics in America.

Vice President JD Vance condemned Olympian athletes who have been publicly sharing their critical opinions about US politics. © Kevin Lamarque / POOL / AFP

On Wednesday, as he was preparing to board Air Force Two to head back to Washington DC, Vance condemned athletes "who pop off about politics," which he claimed "happens every Olympics."

"My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together, and when you're representing the country, you're representing Democrats and Republicans," Vance said.

"You're there to play a sport, and you're there to represent your country and hopefully win a medal," he continued. "You're not there to pop off about politics."

Vance concluded that all US athletes are "doing a great job," but insisted "the way to bring the country together is not by showing up in a foreign country and attacking the president."

His remarks come after multiple Olympians voiced concerns about the current political climate in the US.

President Donald Trump singled out skier Hunter Hess, who said he felt "mixed emotions" about representing the US, as there are things going on that he is "not the biggest fan of."