Vance arrives in Hungary to stump for Trump's far-right ally Viktor Orban ahead of election

Budapest, Hungary - Vice President JD Vance arrived Tuesday in Budapest to deliver a message of support from Donald Trump to his ally, Hungary's far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ahead of next Sunday's tightly contested parliamentary elections.

Vice President JD Vance arrived in Hungary for a show of support to far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of crucial elections. © Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP

Vance was greeted on the tarmac by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"We'll talk about any number of things related to the US-Hungary relationship," Vance told reporters as he left Andrews Air Force Base near Washington Monday night. "Obviously, I'm sure Europe and Ukraine and all the other stuff will figure in pretty prominently."

US and Hungarian flags lined a bridge leading up to Orban's office in the iconic Carmelite Monastery overlooking the Danube.

Vance is scheduled to meet with Orban and also deliver a speech focusing on "the rich partnership between the United States and Hungary," according to a statement from his office.

His visit follows that of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in mid-February, who wished his Hungarian ally "success" in the April 12 election, when Orban faces the most serious challenge to his 16-year authoritarian rule.

In a Facebook message ahead of the visit, Szijjarto hailed the "personal friendship between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban".

"There is no question that Hungarian-American relations are in a golden age," he said.

Throughout his 16 years in power, Orban has pursued a right-wing, illiberal agenda responsible for significant democratic backsliding in Hungary. However, polls by independent institutes predict a sweeping victory for the Tisza party led by a more pro-European conservative, Peter Magyar.